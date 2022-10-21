Simon Property Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.94 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.3 %

SPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.93.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $98.31 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.87.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,928,757,000 after acquiring an additional 115,937 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,908,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

