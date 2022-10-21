Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.20% of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

