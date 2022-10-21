Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM
Sirius XM Trading Down 0.7 %
SIRI stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.