SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $189.00 to $135.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply traded as low as $99.56 and last traded at $99.58, with a volume of 6191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.56.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $1,316,225.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,810,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,050. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Cynosure Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $29,000.

The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

