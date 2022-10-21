SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,340 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $33,232.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,328 shares of company stock worth $146,629 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJW Group Stock Performance

SJW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.43 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

SJW Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Articles

