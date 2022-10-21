Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $33.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

