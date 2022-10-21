SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

SM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

NYSE SM opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 4.66. SM Energy has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $54.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in SM Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

