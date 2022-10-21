Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives GBX 1,414.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,414.60 ($17.09).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($17.42) to GBX 1,243 ($15.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Erik Engstrom acquired 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,010 ($12.20) per share, with a total value of £3,353.20 ($4,051.72).

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,012.50 ($12.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,001.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,036.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,145.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,200.00%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

