Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,110,352. 36.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 5.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

