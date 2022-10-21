Southwestern Energy Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

NYSE SWN opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $92,102,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,209,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

