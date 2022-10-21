Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRAD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 615.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth $99,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the second quarter valued at $155,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.