SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $122.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.