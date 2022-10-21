St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded St Barbara from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get St Barbara alerts:

St Barbara Stock Performance

OTCMKTS STBMY opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. St Barbara has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.