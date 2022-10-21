Star Bulk Carriers Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 41,962 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 506% compared to the average volume of 6,921 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Pareto Securities upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $602,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 31.5% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 19.7% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 14.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $417.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.32 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.09%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

