Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Insider Purchases £2,500 in Stock

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Rating) insider Terry Miller O.B.E. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,020.78).

Stelrad Group Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of Stelrad Group stock opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.36) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £142.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,244.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.04. Stelrad Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 112.20 ($1.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 267.90 ($3.24). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 194.51.

Get Stelrad Group alerts:

Stelrad Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 2.92 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Stelrad Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

Stelrad Group Company Profile

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It provides steel panel radiators, low surface temperature radiators, towel warmers, decorative steel tubular radiators, and other steel column radiators under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, and Hudevad brands.

