Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target to C$2.80

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.90 to C$2.80 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Steppe Gold Stock Up 2.5 %

Steppe Gold stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Steppe Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

