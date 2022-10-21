Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target to C$2.80

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.90 to C$2.80 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Steppe Gold Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:STPGF opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Steppe Gold has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.
Steppe Gold Company Profile
