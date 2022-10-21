Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$64.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 48.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.33.

WPM opened at C$43.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.58 and a current ratio of 21.30. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$39.05 and a twelve month high of C$65.45. The firm has a market cap of C$19.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$386.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$389.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

