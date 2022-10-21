Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Amprius Technologies Call Options (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 125% compared to the average volume of 1,913 call options.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 14.2 %

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.