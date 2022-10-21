Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 37,842 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 25% compared to the typical volume of 30,281 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

