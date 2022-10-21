Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,080 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 294% compared to the average daily volume of 1,289 put options.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $211,172.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $283,154.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,388,762 shares of company stock worth $277,256,270. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 772.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. agilon health has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.33.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

