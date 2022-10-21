StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

LEDS opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.