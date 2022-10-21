StockNews.com Downgrades BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to Sell

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ BL opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.08. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,566.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,566.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $201,160. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.