StockNews.com Downgrades MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) to Hold

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HZO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.65.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,372.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at $733,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at $570,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,601 shares of company stock valued at $696,881. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in MarineMax by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 91.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

