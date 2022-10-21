StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Drive Shack Price Performance
NYSE:DS opened at $0.49 on Friday. Drive Shack has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.69 million during the quarter.
About Drive Shack
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.
