StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Drive Shack Price Performance

NYSE:DS opened at $0.49 on Friday. Drive Shack has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Drive Shack

About Drive Shack

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 36.2% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,363,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 3,950,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 202,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 590.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,423,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,217,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 3.6% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 48,306 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.