Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) received a €96.00 ($97.96) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($140.82) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($98.98) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of SBS opened at €81.40 ($83.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $987.35 million and a PE ratio of 35.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €83.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.63. Stratec has a twelve month low of €72.70 ($74.18) and a twelve month high of €146.40 ($149.39).

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

