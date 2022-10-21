Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $83,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $408.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.85. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Articles

