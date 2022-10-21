Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Livent were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 598.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

Insider Activity at Livent

Livent Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.37 million. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

