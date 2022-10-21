Strs Ohio Has $333,000 Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 12.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 31.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $93.52.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $150,745.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,058 shares of company stock valued at $350,236. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Independent Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

