Strs Ohio Has $423,000 Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 48.3% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 251.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

