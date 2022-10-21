Strs Ohio Invests $323,000 in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 73.5% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after purchasing an additional 482,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 63.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,766,000 after purchasing an additional 268,908 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 7,186.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 298,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

Duolingo Stock Up 1.1 %

DUOL stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.96. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 0.06. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $191.82.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $1,203,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $942,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,203,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,267 shares of company stock worth $3,667,158. 22.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.