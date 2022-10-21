Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

INDUS Realty Trust Price Performance

INDT opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.11. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.84.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.95% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter.

INDUS Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Further Reading

