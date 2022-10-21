Strs Ohio Purchases 1,500 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Spire were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Spire by 21.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth about $780,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth about $3,835,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Spire Stock Performance

SR stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

