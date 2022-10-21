Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507,555 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $63,972,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171,000 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 29,326,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,303 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,737,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,413 shares during the period. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

YMM opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of -0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

