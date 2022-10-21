Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$44.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$44.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight Capital cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. CSFB set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.42.
Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.0 %
SU opened at C$43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68. The stock has a market cap of C$59.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$27.72 and a twelve month high of C$53.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at Suncor Energy
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. In related news, Director Christopher Raymond Seasons acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$42.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,843.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,843. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
