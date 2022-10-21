Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Stock Price Up 1%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 312,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 991,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

SUNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Roth Capital cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $138.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.

Sunlight Financial ( NYSE:SUNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Sunlight Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 140.74%. The business had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNL. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 926,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 567,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 2,416.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 136,966 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100,217 shares during the period. 29.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

