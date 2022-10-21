Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $15.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 42,316 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,326 shares of company stock worth $4,644,446 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 2.9 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

