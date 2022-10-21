Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.40, but opened at $19.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunrun shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 99,155 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $29,586.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,327 shares of company stock worth $12,533,106. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 45.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 202.3% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 30,527 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Sunrun by 17.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 16.3% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 34,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

