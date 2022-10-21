Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Superior Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SUPGF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

