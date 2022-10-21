SVB Leerink Comments on MacroGenics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MacroGenics in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MacroGenics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.24) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on MacroGenics to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $247.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.92. MacroGenics has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $22.68.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 102.68% and a negative net margin of 326.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in MacroGenics by 618.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,927 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 910.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 984,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 144.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 845,211 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 281.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 817,088 shares during the period.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

