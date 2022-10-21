Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) PT Lowered to CHF 78 at Morgan Stanley

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 79 to CHF 78 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SSREY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 83 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Swiss Re Stock Down 0.2 %

Swiss Re stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

