Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 80,518 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 47.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 2.37. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.