Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 692,411 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 18.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Target by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Target by 6.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $154.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.09. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

