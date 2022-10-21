TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a C$65.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$67.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.53.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$57.82 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$54.60 and a 52 week high of C$74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,579.48. In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total transaction of C$69,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,579.48. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, with a total value of C$98,815.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,895.90. Insiders acquired 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $363,444 over the last 90 days.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.