Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,436.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,091 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,926.8% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 78,056 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 79,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 73,144 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,018.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 33,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 32,208 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,093.9% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

