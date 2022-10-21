Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Techtronic Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd.

Techtronic Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

TTNDY stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. Techtronic Industries has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $113.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

