Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $8.62. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Telos shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 5,177 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price target on Telos in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Telos by 5.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Telos by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Telos by 119.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Telos by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Telos in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $666.46 million, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

