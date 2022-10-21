Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wolfe Research lowered their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $288.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $202.00 and last traded at $204.45, with a volume of 1048600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $222.04.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.65.
In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,138,505 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $644.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.11.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
