TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) & ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) Head to Head Analysis

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 2.26% 14.72% 3.71% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TETRA Technologies and ZaZa Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.43 $103.33 million $0.08 54.01 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TETRA Technologies and ZaZa Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.46%.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats ZaZa Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About ZaZa Energy

(Get Rating)

ZaZa Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.