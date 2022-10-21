Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $63.39, but opened at $60.19. Texas Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $59.25, with a volume of 3,676 shares traded.

The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,275 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,861.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 15,805 shares of company stock worth $854,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

